VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam records zero Covid-19 cases in 84 hours

By Le Nga   April 19, 2020 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam records zero Covid-19 cases in 84 hours
A medical worker holds up a test tube at the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

No new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Vietnam in the last 84 hours, keeping the nation’s tally at 268.

Of these, 65 cases are active and the rest have been discharged. Among the active cases, 20 have tested negative at least once, the Health Ministry said.

Hanoi is treating the largest number of active patients at 29, followed by the northern province of Ninh Binh with ten and HCMC with five.

The latest Covid-19 case, confirmed Thursday morning, is a 16-year-old Hmong girl from the mountainous province of Ha Giang that borders China, where her three brothers work as freelancers.

The latest patients to be discharged are two Vietnamese students who returned to Vietnam from the U.K. last month. They were discharged from the Bac Lieu General Hospital in the eponymous Mekong Delta province Sunday.

However, one Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has tested positive after being discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on April 14, Nguyen Khac Hien, director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC), said Sunday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with more than 161,000 deaths reported so far.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid-19 paralyzes civil society looking out for the vulnerable

Covid-19 paralyzes civil society looking out for the vulnerable

Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

Vietnam records second Covid-19 post discharge relapse

Vietnam records second Covid-19 post discharge relapse

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic outbreak pandemic quarantine
 
Read more
Vietnam denounces China's district formations on Vietnamese islands

Vietnam denounces China's district formations on Vietnamese islands

Covid-19 paralyzes civil society looking out for the vulnerable

Covid-19 paralyzes civil society looking out for the vulnerable

Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

Vietnam records second Covid-19 post discharge relapse

Vietnam records second Covid-19 post discharge relapse

Inside the maintenance depot of Saigon's first metro line

Inside the maintenance depot of Saigon's first metro line

Former HCMC official accused of causing $10.7 mln losses in public land violations

Former HCMC official accused of causing $10.7 mln losses in public land violations

No time for mourning in the Covid-19 trenches

No time for mourning in the Covid-19 trenches

Saigon crime rate surges as pandemic hits economy

Saigon crime rate surges as pandemic hits economy

 
go to top