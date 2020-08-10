Vietnam records six new Covid-19 cases

Doctors care for a Covid-19 patient at the Intensive Care Unit Department in Da Nang Lung Hospital. Photo courtesy of the hospital.

"Patient 842" is an eight-year-old resident of Hoi An Town in central Quang Nam Province, which neighbors Da Nang City. He is the grandson of "Patient 774".

"Patient 843", 65, lives in Da Nang's Thanh Khe District. She is the wife of "Patient 800". Her samples were tested by the Da Nang Center for Disease Control and the results came out positive on Monday. She is being treated at the Thanh Khe District Medical Center.

"Patient 844", 31, and "Patient 845", 28, are female medical staff at the Da Nang Hospital. They are now under treatment at the Da Nang Lung Hospital.

"Patient 846" is a 17-year-old male resident of Da Nang's Thanh Khe District.

"Patient 847" is a 44-year-old man repatriated from Guam Island in the U.S. on August 4 on Omni Air International flight OAE423 which landed in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport. He was quarantined upon arrival. His second test results came out positive Sunday. He is being treated at the Cu Chi field hospital in HCMC.

Vietnam recorded two deaths Monday, taking the country's Covid-19 fatalities to 13. Of the nation's total Covid-19 count of 847, 399 have recovered and 435 are active cases.

Since community transmission of the novel coronavirus resurfaced on July 25, Vietnam has recorded 389 domestic cases in 14 cities and provinces, all of them linked to Da Nang, a top tourist attraction and now the country's Covid-19 epicenter.