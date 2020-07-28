Vietnam records seven more Covid-19 community transmissions

The seven new patients have raised the number of cases caused by community transmission in Vietnam to 22 since Saturday, when the first such case was recorded in more than three months.

"Patient 432" is a 63-year-old woman who lives in Ai Nghia Town, Dai Loc District, Quang Nam Province, which neighbors Da Nang. She attended a wedding party at the For You Palace in Da Nang’s Hai Chau District on July 18, an event where "Patient 416," Vietnam's first local infection in 100 days, was present. "Patient 432" tested positive on Monday.

"Patient 433," also a 63-year-old woman, resides in Quang Nam’s Dien Tho Commune, Dien Ban Town. From July 13-17, she took care of her mother at the Da Nang Hospital’s Department of Neurology. Three days later she started coughing and running slight fever. She treated herself at home at first before going last Saturday to the province’s Vinh Duc General Hospital for further treatment. She tested positive three days later.

"Patient 434," 71, is a resident of Da Nang’s An Hai Dong Ward in Son Tra District. She developed fatigue, fever and a cough last Sunday and went to Hospital No.99 (under the Ministry of Public Security) for treatment. She was transferred to the Son Tra Medical Center the same day, and test results showed her Covid-19 positive the next day.

"Patient 435," 29, resides in the same ward as "Patient 434." She is a staff at the Traditional Medicine Department of the Da Nang Hospital. She tested positive on Monday.

The other three patients, numbered 436, 437 and 438, are men aged between 56 and 66. One of them is a resident of Quang Nam and the other two live in Da Nang.

They are all patients who were undergoing treatment at the Da Nang Hopsital for other ailments. The hospital is now linked to at least 16 Covid-19 cases.

With the new additions, Vietnam now has 438 cases of Covid-19 and 69 of them are active patients after 369 have recovered, including four announced to be Covid-19 free Tuesday.

The latest recoveries are a Vietnamese man repatriated from Bangladesh, two Vietnamese women returning from Russia and a Russian expert coming to Vietnam on July 11.

Around the globe, 657,284 have died of Covid-19.