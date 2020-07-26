Vietnam records second Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days

Samples for Covid-19 tests are collected by a medical worker in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The new patient, a resident of Thanh Binh Ward, Hai Chau District, took the national tally of active cases to 53.

He is being treated at the Da Nang General Hospital, in critical condition, and needs ventilator support, the Health Ministry said.

It is unclear at the moment whether this case is linked to "Patient 416," a 57-year-old man in Da Nang who is Vietnam's first Covid-19 case of community transmission in 100 days.

Da Nang has launched contact tracing and isolating potentially infected areas for quarantining. The health ministry has established three special task force teams to support prevention and control of the Covid-19 outbreak in Da Nang.

"Patient 416" remains in critical condition and close to death. He is on ventilator andextracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine support. The ECMO involves pumping blood out of the body and to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back.

This is the third Covid-19 patient in Vietnam relying on ECMO. The other two were "Patient 19", a 64-year-old Vietnamese woman, and "Patient 91," a British pilot, both discharged after treatment.

Vietnam has recorded 418 novel coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning, of whom 365 have recovered. Of the 53 active cases, six have tested negative once or twice.

More than 11,000 people are under quarantine in the country - 220 in hospitals, over 10,000 in isolation camps and the remaining at home or other designated accommodations.

The health ministry Saturday ordered all pharmacists to ask all customers buying flu, cough or fever medicines to leave behind their names, addresses and phone numbers. The information will be submitted via a 24 hour hotline to local health officials.

Vietnam has organized more than 60 flights to repatriate about 16,000 citizens. More than 200 Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, of whom 130 are Covid-19 patients, will be repatriated early August.

To date, the recorded pandemic death toll is 647,589 globally.