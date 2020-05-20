VnExpress International
Vietnam records no new Covid-19 patient Wednesday morning

By Le Nga   May 20, 2020 | 06:38 am GMT+7
A mother and her two sons play at a park in Hanoi, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

With no new case confirmed, Wednesday morning marked day 34 that Vietnam has begun without a new coronavirus infection caused by community transmission.

The nation's Covid-19 tally now stands at 324, with 60 active and 264 having recovered. The latest recovery of a relapsed patient was confirmed Tuesday evening.

Addressing online the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly Tuesday, Vietnam’s Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long shared with the international community Vietnam’s experiences in fighting and containing the Covid-19 virus.

He said Vietnam has been following four-pronged strategy of prevention, early detection, quarantine and elimination with the active involvement of local authorities and the public.

"Vietnam has well controlled the spread of the disease and is yet to record any death caused by Covid-19," he said.

The nation has nearly 8,000 people in quarantine in the nation, people coming or returning from abroad, and those who have come into close contact with Covid-19 patients. Over 5,000 are quarantined at centralized facilities, 331 at hospitals, and the rest at home or other accommodations.

"Patient 91," a 43-year-old British man who has been Vietnam’s most critical Covid-19 case thus far, has shown some progress, according to the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

It said Tuesday that the most recent computed tomography scan results, showed that 20-30 percent of the patient's lungs could now function, compared to just 10 percent a week ago. However, he remained completely reliant on a life support machine called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and a lung transplant is still needed, doctors said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, with more than 324,400 deaths reported.

