Vietnam records no new Covid-19 cases Saturday evening

Of Vietnam's 270 patients, 230 have been discharged from hospitals. The 40 active infections exclude six relapse cases, including one who has left Vietnam.

Nearly 55,000 people are being quarantined in Vietnam – 280 in hospitals specialized for Covid-19 treatment, over 7,000 at centralized facilities and the rest at home.

No fresh cases were reported Saturday morning.

By Friday morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days clear of new infections. In the evening, two new cases were confirmed. They are both students studying in Japan who returned to Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh April 22. They were sent to quarantine upon arrival and are now under treatment at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long told at meeting Saturday he is concerned that if a second Covid-19 wave appears, Vietnam's health system will face many difficulties.

"Vietnam has very few new cases, but there may still be germs and people carrying the virus. Many recorded infection cases had no clinical symptoms. These cases are easy to be ignored during screening."

Long added: "We are worried about risks of a second Covid-19 wave like those in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore which have arisen within the communities without notice until they spread on a large scale."

Vietnam has been organizing special flights to repatriate thousands of its stranded citizens abroad amid worldwide travel restrictions.

In a directive issued on Friday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered localities to stop all religious gatherings, sports events and crowded festivals in public places, as also other "unnecessary" events as well as extended the shutdown of "non-essential" businesses like bars, karaoke parlors, massage parlors, beauty clinics and entertainment facilities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories with a reported death toll of almost 197,000.