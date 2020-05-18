Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Monday morning

VnExpress International
By Le Nga   May 18, 2020 | 06:33 am GMT+7
Two girls ride bicycle at a village in Hanoi after its Covid-19 lockdown was lifted, May 7, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 patients Monday morning, marking the 32nd consecutive day without community transmission of the disease.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 count now stays at 320, including 60 active patients. The rest have recovered.

In the past 24 hours, two new cases were confirmed, both Vietnamese citizens returning from Russia on a repatriation flight.

From April 16 to date, Vietnam has not recorded any case caused by community transmission.

Of the nation’s total cases so far, 180 have been imported. However, Health Ministry representatives have said that infections among those coming from foreign countries should not be a public concern as they are quarantined on arrival. The country should be alert for community transmissions, they've said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 213 countries and territories, and reported deaths have topped 316,500.

