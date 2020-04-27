VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Monday morning

By Le Nga   April 27, 2020 | 06:22 am GMT+7
Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Monday morning
Medical workers are seen at a laboratory inside the Preventive Health Center of Nghe An Province in central Vietnam, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Vietnam has entered the third consecutive day without any new infections, keeping its total count at 270 since Saturday morning.

Of the cases, 45 are still undergoing treatment and 225 have been discharged from hospitals.

Among the remaining active patients, 13 have tested negative once and three twice.

However, there are five relapse cases that are being monitored at different hospitals in the country. The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and HCMC Pasteur Institute have cultured the virus taken from them to try and find the cause.

By last Friday morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days clear of new infections, but the evening recorded two new cases, both students returning from Japan. They were quarantined on arrival and are now under treatment in Hanoi.

From April 16, there has been no infections caused by community transmission.

The country is putting 52,000 people in quarantine - 323 in hospitals, 11,000 in isolation facilities and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with more than 206,800 deaths reported so far.

Coronavirus disease 2019

How Vietnam treats critical Covid-19 patients

How Vietnam treats critical Covid-19 patients

Vietnam sees end of Sunday with no new Covid-19 case

Vietnam sees end of Sunday with no new Covid-19 case

WHO approves made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit

WHO approves made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 patients Vietnam Covid-19 cases
 
Read more
How Vietnam treats critical Covid-19 patients

How Vietnam treats critical Covid-19 patients

Vietnam sees end of Sunday with no new Covid-19 case

Vietnam sees end of Sunday with no new Covid-19 case

WHO approves made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit

WHO approves made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Five dead as flashfloods, landslides hit northern Vietnam

Five dead as flashfloods, landslides hit northern Vietnam

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 cases Saturday evening

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 cases Saturday evening

Active Covid-19 cases down to 45 as five more recover in Hanoi

Active Covid-19 cases down to 45 as five more recover in Hanoi

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

 
go to top