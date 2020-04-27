Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Monday morning

Medical workers are seen at a laboratory inside the Preventive Health Center of Nghe An Province in central Vietnam, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Of the cases, 45 are still undergoing treatment and 225 have been discharged from hospitals.

Among the remaining active patients, 13 have tested negative once and three twice.

However, there are five relapse cases that are being monitored at different hospitals in the country. The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and HCMC Pasteur Institute have cultured the virus taken from them to try and find the cause.

By last Friday morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days clear of new infections, but the evening recorded two new cases, both students returning from Japan. They were quarantined on arrival and are now under treatment in Hanoi.

From April 16, there has been no infections caused by community transmission.

The country is putting 52,000 people in quarantine - 323 in hospitals, 11,000 in isolation facilities and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with more than 206,800 deaths reported so far.