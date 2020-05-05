Vietnam records no new coronavirus infection Tuesday morning

A woman has her samples taken during a mass testing session for the new coronavirus in Hanoi, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

With the latest update, Vietnam has gone 19 days straight without reporting any infections caused by community transmission.

Of the total cases, 221 have recovered and 50 are still under treatment.

Among the active ones, 12 are relapses.

Two relapsed cases in Hanoi have been tested negative four times and are expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

According to the National Hospital of Tropical Disease in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District where the two had been admitted to after relapsing, the virus samples taken from them are all "inactive" and could not be transmitted to others.

Doctor Nguyen Thanh Binh, a representative of the hospital said the hospital has used the Realtime RT-PCR system, the world’s most trusted method now for testing and studying the new coronavirus, to test samples of those relapsed case.

As this system is "very sensitive," it could detect the virus even when there is only one RNA left in a sample taken for testing.

After culturing the virus samples taken from two relapsed cases, the hospital confirmed that they could not transmit the virus in the community because the virus they actually carry now are just "inactive virus," he said.

On Monday’s morning, most students in the country had returned to schools after an unprecedented, prolonged break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected 212 countries and territories, with almost 252,000 deaths reported so far.