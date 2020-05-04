Vietnam records no new coronavirus infection Monday morning

A medic staff records information on samples taken for Covid-19 testing at Ha Vy wholesale market in Hanoi, April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The country had stayed clear of new patients for nine days in a row by Sunday morning. Then in the evening, a 37-year-old British man who is an oil expert and arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28 to work on a project of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) was confirmed infected.

He touched down at Tan Son Nhat International Airport with 12 other experts on a private jet.

All of them were placed under quarantine upon arrival in Can Gio District and had tested negative upon arrival. On May 2, they were tested again and one tested positive. He has been moved to the city's Cu Chi field hospital for treatment.

The latest case brought the nation’s infection tally to 271, including 54 active cases.

More than 261,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country, including at wholesale markets in Hanoi and industrial parks in HCMC.

Of those that are still under treatment in hospitals, 14 are relapses.

By Monday morning, 12 of the active cases have tested negative once and nine twice.

Vietnam is now putting 27,409 in quarantine for returning from abroad or have come in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

Of them, 238 who are suspected patients are quarantined at hospitals specialized for Covid-19 treatment, 5,871 stay at centralized facilities and 21,300 are quarantined at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have topped 248,000.