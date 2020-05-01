VnExpress International
Vietnam records no new coronavirus cases Friday evening

By Le Nga   May 1, 2020 | 06:28 pm GMT+7
A health official holds a blood sample of a person to test for the novel coronavirus in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The Health Ministry confirmed no fresh Covid-19 cases recorded Friday evening, keeping the national count of active infections at 51.

The last case was recorded seven days ago. Of the 270 infections to date, 51 remain active and 219 have been discharged from hospitals. The 51 include 12 relapsed patients.

Vietnam has gone 15 days without community transmission.

Ho Chi Minh City on Friday shut down the operation of the Can Gio Covid-19 treatment hospital, which was set up using the facility of a medical center.

The city has five coronavirus patients, with four of them at the Cu Chi field hospital in Cu Chi District, all relapsed cases, and one in the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases in District 5.

Most of the 51 patients being treated are in stable condition, with 16 of them testing negative for the virus at least once.

Over 47,000 people are in quarantine, 272 in hospitals, over 12,000 at quarantine facilities and the rest at home.

The Health Ministry calls for public caution as there are still risks of contagion in factories, industrial areas and pharmacies.

The pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories so far, claiming over 234,400 lives.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnam novel coronavirus case Vietnam Covid-19 tally
 
