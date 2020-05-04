Vietnam records no coronavirus infections Monday evening

A student has her temperature checked before entering school in the central province of Khanh Hoa, May 4, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.

The country has recorded 271 coronavirus cases to date, of whom 50 are active infections. Of the 50, 14 are relapses.

The ministry said there are three critically-ill patients.

An 88-year-old Hung Yen Province woman under treatment in Hanoi, Vietnam’s oldest patient, has tested negative once. "Patient 161" did not have a fever on Monday and is also currently on a ventilator.

Doctors have been helping her to practice breathing normally again. Her communication is slow and the left side of her body remains paralyzed. The edema on her left arm and eyelids have been reduced. Medical staff have been performing physical therapy on her twice a day.

The condition of a 64-year-old Hanoi woman, "Patient 20", has improved slightly. She still needs the support of a ventilator and did not have a fever on Monday. To date, she has been the patient with the longest Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam, about 60 days. Of them, 54 days were spent in the intensive care unit.

"Patient 91", a 43-year-old British man in Ho Chi Minh City is "a very critical case". He did not have a fever on Monday and is still sedated in bed. Doctors have had to drain pneumothorax from his lungs. He has had a mix of test results, both negative and positive. His latest result on April 30 came out negative for the coronavirus.

The country had stayed clear of new Covid-19 patients nine days in a row as of Sunday morning. In the evening, a 37-year-old British oil expert who had arrived in HCMC April 28 to work on a Petrovietnam project was confirmed infected.

"Patient 271" is a relapse case, who had tested Covid-19 positive in the U.K., then negative after 14 days isolating himself at home, before coming to HCMC and testing positive again. He is currently under treatment in the city's Cu Chi field hospital.

After the knowledge of the case, HCMC said everyone arriving in the city from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days and tested on the first, fifth, 10th and last days of isolation, two times more than what the health ministry prescribes.

Vietnam has gone through 18 days without a community transmission case. By Monday, most students in the country have resumed their schooling after an unprecedented, prolonged school break following the Lunar New Year festival in late January due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, with more than 244,500 deaths reported so far.