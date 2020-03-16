Vietnam records 61st Covid-19 case

Vietnam has confirmed 45 new coronavirus infections since March 6. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The man went to Malaysia on February 27 and landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on VJ826 on March 4.

On March 10, he developed a sore throat and a fever but did not take any medicine. Five days later, he went to Ninh Thuan General Hospital for a check and treatment. His samples were then taken by Ninh Thuan Center for Disease Control and transferred to Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang Town for testing which show he is positive for the virus.

The man is being treated at Ninh Thuan General Hospital.

Vietnam has recorded four coronavirus infections on Monday. The other three are a Vietnamese student, a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant and a French tourist.

As of Monday, 13 out of 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam have recorded Covid-19 cases. Hanoi has the biggest number of infections (14), followed by northern Vinh Phuc Province (11, all discharged), Binh Thuan (9), HCMC (8, of this three discharged), Quang Ninh (5) and others.

With the latest additions, Vietnam has 45 active Covid-19 cases, including 18 foreigners. The previous 16 patients have been discharged.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has spread to 157 countries and territories, with the death toll climbing to over 6,600.