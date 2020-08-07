Vietnam records 34 more Covid-19 cases

"Patient 751" is a 45-year-old man from Cam Ranh Town, central Khanh Hoa Province. On July 23, he had traveled to Hanoi to meet his wife and kid, residents of Da Nang's Son Tra District, who were visiting the capital city.

He developed fever on August 1, and was admitted to the General Hospital of northern Hai Duong Province three days later. His test results were positive for the novel coronavirus. The man is being treated at General Hospital of Tropical Diseases 2 in Hanoi.

"Patient 752" is a 30-year-old woman from Phuc Tho District in Hanoi. She traveled to Da Nang with her family from July 24-26. She developed a cough on August 2, and had a slight fever three days later. After her test result came back positive for the coronavirus, she was also taken to the General Hospital of Tropical Diseases 2 in Hanoi.

"Patient 753" is a 30-year-old Filipino who came in on Cathay Pacific flight CX906 of Cathay Pacific, landing at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC after transiting in Hong Kong. He was quarantined on arrival. He is being treated at the Cu Chi field hospital in HCMC.

"Patient 754" is a 30-year-old male crew member on gas tanker Texiana from Qatar that docked at the Vung Tau Port on July 28. He was quarantined on entry and confirmed positive for the coronavirus after two tests. Nine crew members of the ship had already tested positive. He is being treated at the Ba Ria Hospital in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

Patients "755 - 771, and 780-784" are from Da Nang. "Patients 772-779" come from central Quang Nam Province. All eight patients of Quang Nam are being treated at General Hospital of Quang Nam.

Also on Friday, three "Patients 387, 410 and 412" were confirmed recovered, taking total recoveries to 395.

Over 170,000 are in quarantine nationwide. Vietnam has recorded 784 Covid-19 cases so far, in which 10 have died and 379 are in hospitals.

The pandemic has infected over 19.2 million people in the world so far and its reported death toll has crossed 718,000.