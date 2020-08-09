Vietnam records 29 new Covid-19 cases

Patients numbered 813 to 831, aged 7 to 85, are Da Nang residents. Among them, eight had direct contact with people later confirmed as Covid-19 patients, three were patients at the Da Nang Hospital, three were those taking care of patients at the same hospital, and one a medic.

Patients 832 and 833, aged 29 and 37, are from Quang Tri Province, a neighbor of Da Nang. They had direct contact with a 28-year old man in the same province who later became "patient 750".

Patients 834 to 841, aged 11-70, are from nearby Quang Nam Province, who had returned from Da Nang or had direct contract with those returning from Da Nang.

With two recorded in the morning, Sunday's tally of new Covid-19 cases reached 31. Among 847 confirmed cases nationwide, 435 are active, and 11 have died. The latest death was that of a 55-year old woman in Da Nang, the country's outbreak epicenter.

Over 178,000 people are isolated nationwide - 27,000 in quarantine facilities, 5,000 in hospitals and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 722,000 lives globally so far.