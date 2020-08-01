Vietnam records 28 new Covid-19 cases, most linked to Da Nang

A police officer guards barriers erected to isolate hospitals with Covid-19 patients in Da Nang, July 27, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Two of the new infections, "Patient 559" and "Patient 560," are repatriated citizens quarantined upon arrival.

Flying from Indonesia to Can Tho International Airport in Mekong Delta on July 29, they are receiving treatment at the Tra Vinh Tuberculosis and Lung Hospital Hospital in nearby Tra Vinh Province.

"Patient 561" to "Patient 565," aged between 19 and 75, live in Quang Nam Province, neighboring Da Nang. One previously contacted a Covid-19 infectee while the remainder are either family members of or patients at Da Nang Hospital.

"Patient 566" hails from northern Thai Binh Province, and had previously contacted a patient treated at Da Nang Hospital.

HCMC residents "Patient 567" and "Patient 568," who took care of patients at Da Nang Hospital, are being treated at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The other patients, numbered 569 to 586, aged between 9 and 86, live in Da Nang. Eleven of them are linked to Da Nang Hospital while the remaining seven were reported in Hai Chau, Lien Chieu, Cam Le and Hoa Vang Districts.

Vietnam has recorded 40 new cases in a single day.

The country's Covid-19 tally has risen to 586 cases, including 213 active patients after 373 recovered. Three patients have died in the past two days, all suffering chronic diseases.

Since the novel coronavirus resurfaced in Vietnam last Saturday, it has spread to six cities and provinces, with 104 cases reported in Da Nang, 26 in Quang Nam, seven in HCMC, and two in Hanoi. Quang Ngai Province in the central region and Dak Lak Province in the Central Highlands have reported one case each.

Da Nang, now Vietnam's major Covid-19 outbreak, began a 15-day period of social distancing on Tuesday. With several hospitals under lockdown, authorities are planning to set up a field hospital in Hai Chau District to treat Covid-19 patients.

More than 91,000 people are currently in quarantine across the nation for coming from overseas, having had contact with patients, or having been to Da Nang recently.

Worldwide, over 683,800 Covid-19 fatalities have been confirmed.