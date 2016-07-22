Vietnam re-elects first chairwoman of parliament

The National Assembly on Friday confirmed the re-election of Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan as its chair after the outgoing parliament last March made her the first woman to lead the national legislature.

An overwhelming majority, 483 out of 490 house deputies, voted for the sole contender Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to be the 14th National Assembly's Chairwoman.

"I, together with the Assembly deputies," Ngan told the full house in her inaugural address, "will work hard to bring changes to improve our work, so that the National Assembly is united, creative and acts in the interest of the public and for the national pride and the sustainable development of our country."

Her nomination for the position was accepted by 480 out of 482 deputies present at the plenary session on Thursday to rubber-stamp the leadership lineup that was confirmed by the outgoing parliament last April.

In late March, Ngan made history by becoming the first woman to be appointed to lead the National Assembly, Vietnam's highest legislative body.

A member of the powerful Politburo, the Communist Party's decision-making body, since 2013, Ngan, 62, is a former social affairs minister credited with successfully managing the mass evacuation of around 10,000 Vietnamese guest workers in Libya when violence erupted in that country in 2011. She was installed as the vice house speaker also in 2011.

Analysts also say Ngan commanded "considerable respect" in the field of social affairs when she was at the helm.

She received the highest rating in the National Assembly’s annual vote of confidence in two consecutive years.

Other National Assembly leaders have also been appointed by an overwhelming majority, with no one scoring less than 71 percent of the votes.

No. Name Position Deputy Chairs of the 14th National Assembly 1 Do Ba Ty 2 Tong Thi Phong 3 Phung Quoc Hien 4 Uong Chu Luu Members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee 1 Ha Ngoc Chien Chairman of Ethnic Affairs Council 2 Tran Van Tuy Chairman of Deputy Affairs Committee 3 Vo Trong Viet Chairman of Security and National Defense Committee 4 Phan Xuan Dung Chairman of Science, Technology and Environment

Committee 5 Nguyen Duc Hai Chairman of Financial and Budget Committee 6 Phan Thanh Binh Chairman of Culture, Education, Youth and Children

Committee 7 Nguyen Hanh Phuc Chief of National Assembly Office 8 Nguyen Van Giau Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee 9 Nguyen Khac Dinh Chairman of Law Committee 10 Nguyen Thuy Anh Chairman of Social Affairs Committee 11 Le Thi Nga Chairman of Judicial Affairs Committee 12 Nguyen Thanh Hai Chief of People’s Aspiration Department 13 Vu Hong Thanh Chairman of Economic Affairs Committee

