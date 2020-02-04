VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam quarantines another 68 people for coronavirus tests, treatment

February 4, 2020 | 09:40 am GMT+7
Vietnam quarantines another 68 people for coronavirus tests, treatment
A medical staff sprays disinfectant on a doorknob at Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC, which is treating two nCoV-infected patients, February 3, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Vietnam on Monday quarantined 68 more people with symptoms like high fever and coughing, including some who had visited infected areas in China.

The total number of suspected cases increased to 304 as of Monday. Of these 214 have tested negative and 90 are in quarantine pending the test results.

Gia Lai in the Central Highlands, Hai Phong and Thai Binh in northern Vietnam, Quang Binh in central region and Bac Lieu in the Mekong Delta are localities that reported new suspected cases of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection on Monday.

The northern port city of Hai Phong has quarantined seven people who returned from China's epidemic-stricken areas or previously had contact with Chinese tourists.

The central province of Quang Binh has quarantined four people with symptoms of high fever, one a returnee from China, another who came from the U.S. after transiting in Hong Kong, and two others who'd come into contact with the two mentioned earlier.

Also Monday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had said that both Vietnamese and foreigners entering Vietnam from China will be quarantined for 14 days. The order will apply to everyone who has passed by 31 direct jurisdictions in China that have reported the nCoV infection.

The Vietnamese government declared the nCoV an epidemic on Saturday.

The death toll from the epidemic has reached 426, with 425 dying in China and one in the Philippines.

Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Worker returning from Wuhan confirmed Vietnam's 9th nCoV patient

Worker returning from Wuhan confirmed Vietnam's 9th nCoV patient

Chinese students advised against returning to Vietnam for now

Chinese students advised against returning to Vietnam for now

Tet pilgrims rattled by coronavirus

Tet pilgrims rattled by coronavirus

See more
Tags: fast-spreading epidemic Wuhan virus outbreak coronavirus China Wuhan City high fever
 
Read more
Worker returning from Wuhan confirmed Vietnam's 9th nCoV patient

Worker returning from Wuhan confirmed Vietnam's 9th nCoV patient

Chinese students advised against returning to Vietnam for now

Chinese students advised against returning to Vietnam for now

PM orders 14-day quarantine for everyone entering Vietnam from China

PM orders 14-day quarantine for everyone entering Vietnam from China

Saigon builds $11 million field hospital post-haste to combat coronavirus

Saigon builds $11 million field hospital post-haste to combat coronavirus

Vietnam to repatriate citizens from China via land borders, airports

Vietnam to repatriate citizens from China via land borders, airports

Coronavirus fears remove funnel test for drunk driving in Vietnam

Coronavirus fears remove funnel test for drunk driving in Vietnam

Vietnam puts brakes on China train service amid coronavirus epidemic

Vietnam puts brakes on China train service amid coronavirus epidemic

Hanoi police hand out free masks in coronavirus fight

Hanoi police hand out free masks in coronavirus fight

 
go to top