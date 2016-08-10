Vietnam province reports first case of rare brain infection

A major hospital in the central province of Nghe An has confirmed a 7-year-old boy has tested positive for meningococcal meningitis.

Ho Huu Trung Kien developed a high fever, serious headache, nausea and fatigue last Sunday, and was rushed to hospital the following morning.

Test results confirmed the patient was infected with advanced meningococcal meningitis, and the disease had progressed rapidly.

He was sent immediately to isolation to prevent the disease from spreading.

The patient has started to show signs of recovery after intensive medical treatment.

Local health authorities are closing monitoring the patient’s relatives and neighbors offering vaccinations against meningitis.

According to the World Health Organization, meningococcal is an infection caused by a type of bacteria called Neisseria meningitides, also known as meningococcus.

The bacteria can be carried in the throat and passed from person to person though respiratory contact.

The symptoms include a stiff neck, high fever and rashes all over the body.

The disease carries a high mortality rate because as the symptoms develop rapidly and death can follow within 24 hours.

Official statistics show that over the past five years, Vietnam has recorded 610 cases of the meningitis, including 25 deaths. Last year, four people died of the disease.