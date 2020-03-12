Vietnam prepares for large-scale quarantine plans in fight against Covid-19

Under the PM's directive issued Wednesday, everyone traveling from or transiting through areas with the Covid-19 epidemic must be placed under concentrated quarantine upon entering Vietnam. They would subsequently be screened for appropriate anti-epidemic measures to avoid cross infection.

The staff and members of the armed forces working at the concentrated quarantine areas must be looked after and protected to avoid being infected, Phuc added.

The ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs would be responsible for announcing the list of countries and territories with the epidemic so people traveling from or transiting through them could be quarantined.

Large-scale quarantine is the quarantine of entire communes, localities, streets or apartment blocks, similar to the quarantines of Son Loi Commune in the northern Vinh Phuc Province and of Hanoi's Truc Bach neighborhood, according to Tran Dac Phu, an adviser at the Vietnam Public Health Emergency Operations Center.

The PM has tasked localities with zoning, quarantining and immediately disinfecting all areas with new coronavirus infection cases; strictly controlling people going in and out of quarantine areas; reviewing everyone who had entered the country in the past 14 days but are not under concentrated quarantine; promptly detecting infection sources; quarantining or monitoring those who had come into contact with Covid-19 patients in accordance with the health ministry's guidelines.

Localities and functional forces must strengthen the control of people entering the country through air, land and sea routes; control entries along the southwestern border. Flights between Vietnam and areas with the epidemic, including those operated by foreign airlines, would be minimized.

Starting from Thursday, Vietnam would temporarily stop granting visa-free entry to ethnic Vietnamese and their families from the following European countries: Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the U.K, France, Germany and Spain.

The PM has also tasked the ministries of Science and Technology, Health with studying measures to prevent, control, treat and develop vaccine for Covid-19, as well as soon put the nCoV test kit into use.

In addition to restricting meetings and crowded events, the PM has requested that government agencies enhance the application of information technology in their works, and the people are encouraged to use online public services.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam had recorded 38 cases of Covid-19, including 22 new cases discovered in the last five days and 16 cases that had recovered and been discharged weeks ago.

The Covid-19 epidemic has so far spread to 121 countries and territories, infecting over 120,000 people and killing over 4,300.