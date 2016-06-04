VnExpress International
Vietnam pours $320 million to combat flooding in central city of Mekong Delta

By Cuu Long   June 4, 2016 | 11:41 am GMT+7

On June 3, Can Tho City, the socio-economic center of the Mekong Delta region launched its $322 million project to fight against flooding.

The project will cover an area of 2,700 hectares with $250 million borrowed from the World Bank, 72 millions funded by the provincial budget and $10 million granted by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

In recent years, the city’s flood situation has worsened. Heavy rains in combination with high tides often inundate more than 50 streets of the city. The Institute for Social and Environmental Transition said that water levels of inner rivers will go up by 15 millimeters each year, exacerbating the already serious problem of flooding.

By 2021, upon completion, the project is expected to benefit one million people of Can Tho City and about nine million of the Mekong Delta.

The Mekong Delta in south-western Vietnam is known as the world's rice bowl. It contributes 56 percent of Vietnam’s rice output and 40 percent of the country’s seafood volume.

Tags: climate change flood Mekong Delta
 
Japan pledges support for Southeast Asia security to counter coercive China

800 detonators found in Phu Quy Island after huge explosion

Vietnam targets 90 pct health insurance coverage by 2020

Shangri-La Dialogue: Making defense policy in uncertain times

China arrests 42 illegal Vietnamese immigrants and smugglers, busting syndicate

India set to sell super sonic anti-ship cruise missile to Vietnam: U.S. press

Obama calls on U.S. Senate to approve UNCLOS to support Asia pivot

HCMC initiates flood control project worth $446 mln

