Vietnam police seize 8,000 ecstasy pills in border province

Police in Vietnam’s northern mountainous province of Son La have arrested two drug smugglers carrying 8,000 ecstasy pills.

Lu A Vang, 22, and Lu A Sua, 25, were arrested with the ecstasy pills in Moc Chau District, the Voice of Vietnam news site reported on Tuesday.

Ho A Pao, another local in the same district, was also detained for his involvement in the trafficking case.

The suspects said they bought the ecstasy pills near the border with Laos with the price of VND200 million ($9,000).

According to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a non-profit organization, “ecstasy often contains hallucinogens, which are drugs that act on the mind and cause people to see or feel things that are not really there. Hallucinogens can throw a person into a scary or sad experience from the past, where he or she gets stuck without even realizing it.”

Doan Trung Dung, a suspect who was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 61-year-old woman and her three grandchildren in the northern province of Quang Ninh, admitted to police that he had used drugs before committing the crime last weekend.

Local law enforcement agencies uncovered 2,107 drug-related cases and arrested 2,775 people in June as part of the government's anti-drug action month and on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26).

About 58kg of opium, 44 guns and 434 bullets were seized by police, border guards, coast guards and customs forces during the month.

