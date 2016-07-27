VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam police seize 40 kilos of bear paws on Lao coach

By Le Hoang   July 27, 2016 | 12:18 pm GMT+7

The frozen paws of the endangered Malayan sun bear were heading for the Vietnamese black market.

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa on Tuesday seized 40 kilograms of frozen bear paws on a coach with a Lao plate as it was passing through Ngoc Lac Town.

vietnam-police-seize-40-kilos-of-bear-paws-on-lao-coach

The coach was stopped yesterday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son

Police found 18 frozen paws carefully stored in two boxes. Coach driver Bui Thien Loi, 52, could not provide any legal documents for the paws, saying that a stranger had hired him to transport them from Laos to Vietnam.

vietnam-police-seize-40-kilos-of-bear-paws-on-lao-coach-1

The frozen bear's paws. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son

The police said the paws come from the Malayan sun bear, which is listed as an endangered species.

It is the smallest bear in the world, weighing between 50 and 65 kilograms. It mostly lives in tropical forests in China and Southest Asia.

vietnam-police-seize-40-kilos-of-bear-paws-on-lao-coach-2

Malayan sun bears in Tam Dao National Park. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Related news:

Police rescues endangered loris thanks to Facebook advert

Police seize bear paws in northern Vietnam

Police seize heap of animal claws; hints death of 34 tigers

Tags: Malayan sun bear paw Laos Thanh Hoa
 
Read more
Saigon's first metro line in the making: a closer look

Saigon's first metro line in the making: a closer look

Dengue fever continues to ravage Vietnam

Dengue fever continues to ravage Vietnam

Vietnamese navy conducts rescue missions with U.S. hospital ship

Vietnamese navy conducts rescue missions with U.S. hospital ship

Officials plug legal gaps that allow Chinese 'investors' to linger in Vietnam

Officials plug legal gaps that allow Chinese 'investors' to linger in Vietnam

First typhoon of the year to hit northern Vietnam tonight

First typhoon of the year to hit northern Vietnam tonight

Malaysia detains 88 Vietnamese fishermen over alleged illegal fishing: report

Malaysia detains 88 Vietnamese fishermen over alleged illegal fishing: report

Vietnamese ministry to investigate pollution reports at giant mining project

Vietnamese ministry to investigate pollution reports at giant mining project

Polluted water kills farm- raised fish in Thanh Hoa lake

Polluted water kills farm- raised fish in Thanh Hoa lake

 
go to top