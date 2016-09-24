VnExpress International
Vietnam police save 3 Cambodians from human traffickers

By Minh Cuong   September 24, 2016 | 11:18 am GMT+7

They found the women as they were about to be sold to China across the border.

Police in northern Vietnam have rescued three Cambodian women from being trafficked to China, in response to help request from their government.

Police near Mong Cai border gate in Quang Ninh Province carried out a raid earlier this month after receiving a request from the Cambodian embassy in Hanoi.

They found the women in a guest house with Le Thi Van, a 31-year-old Vietnamese woman believed to be a member of the human trafficking ring.

Van said another Vietnamese woman had hired her to bring the Cambodians from Ho Chi Minh City to Mong Cai and transfer them to a Chinese man. They would be sold in China, she said.

Police have summoned the Chinese man and are investigating further.

Women trafficking to China has been a long-lasting crime which many say is fueled by the country’s big gender imbalance. China’s preference for boys together with the so-called one child policy, which was only ended late last year, have led to many sex selective abortions.

Tags: Vietnam human trafficking crimes
