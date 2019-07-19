VnExpress International
Vietnam police arrest man for cheating bank after 29 years on the lam

By Minh Minh   July 19, 2019 | 06:37 pm GMT+7
Truong Tuan Anh has been arrested for stealing from a public credit institution, 29 years after escaping to Australia. Photo by Vietnam Television.

A man who failed to repay a loan to a public credit institution and fled to Australia has been arrested on his return.

Police in Vinh Long Province in the Mekong Delta took in Truong Tuan Anh, 67, for "abusing trust to appropriate state property," the Ministry of Justice’s news website said Thursday.

A native of Vinh Long, Anh had borrowed cash and gold from a credit institution in then Cuu Long Province in 1990. The province was divided into two provinces Vinh Long and Vinh Binh, which is now Tra Vinh, in 1991.

But Anh did not repay the loan, whose value has not been disclosed by the police, and instead fled to Australia with a fake ID and lived there under the name Truong Trung Quoc.

The Cuu Long Province police in 1990 put him on a wanted list.

He was arrested on July 5 when he finally returned home.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese man Australia Vinh Long Province scam fugitive
 
