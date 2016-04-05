VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam pledges to prevent illegal fishing

By VietnamPlus   April 5, 2016 | 07:47 am GMT+7

Vietnam pledges to step up collaboration efforts with the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Centre (SEAFDEC)’s member nations in preventing and detering illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Vu Van Tam.

The deputy minister made the remark during the 48 th Meeting of the SEAFDEC Council which opened in Nha Trang city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 4.

At the event, Tam said Vietnam has closely collaborated with regional countries in building a dialogue mechanism to exchange information and resolve issues relating to fishing activities in each other’s territorial waters, in a spirit of friendship and humanity.

The prevention of IUU fishing should include the factors that ensure the safety of fishing boats and fishermen at sea, he added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of SEAFDEC expressed that bilateral and sub-regional cooperation plays an important role to effectively deal with illegal fishing.

SEAFDEC is an intergovernmental organisation established in 1967 to promote fishery development in Southeast Asia. The meeting of the SEAFDEC Council is organised annually, alternating its location among the member nations.

This year, the event attracted over 100 representatives from the ten Southeast Asian nations, along with Japan.

Alongside the issue of IUU fishing prevention, participants will also discuss concerns relating to fishery industry promotion, sustainable fish stocking, post-harvest conservation, and aquatic resource management.

The event runs until April 8.

Tags: SEAFDEC IUU fishing
 
Read more
International NGOs pledge $12.3m aid for drought hit areas

International NGOs pledge $12.3m aid for drought hit areas

Draft media law to outline prohibited acts

Draft media law to outline prohibited acts

Army general becomes vice chairman of National Assembly

Army general becomes vice chairman of National Assembly

Vietnam congratulates Myanmar’s new foreign minister

Vietnam congratulates Myanmar’s new foreign minister

Agriculture minister apologizes after food safety comments

Agriculture minister apologizes after food safety comments

Vietnam stops illegal Chinese fishing activities during 17-day patrol

Vietnam stops illegal Chinese fishing activities during 17-day patrol

Thousands of houses damaged in freak hail storm

Thousands of houses damaged in freak hail storm

US citizens offered one-year visas to Vietnam

US citizens offered one-year visas to Vietnam

 
go to top