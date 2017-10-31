VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam plans to cut 10 percent of civil service jobs in next 4 years

By Ngan Anh   October 31, 2017 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam plans to cut 10 percent of civil service jobs in next 4 years
Cutting the number of people on the state payroll by a third, the government could save up to VND100 trillion ($4.4 billion), according to some estimates. Photo by VnExpress

Public spending has reached the point where it's time to set the dead wood adrift.

Vietnam has set a target of scrapping at least 400,000 civil service jobs by 2021 in a bid to cut public spending under a new resolution issued by the Communist Party.

To meet this goal, local authorities have been asked to look at the efficiency of state agencies to ensure that none of their roles are overlapping.

Small communes across the country that employ too many civil servants, based on size and population, will also be merged.

“Merging hundreds of communes could help save trillions of dong,” said Nguyen Duc Ha, a member of the team tasked with drafting the resolution.

Vietnam employs around 700,000 civil servants it doesn't need at a cost of about VND17 trillion ($760 million) per year, said Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs.

About 10,000 civil servants lost their jobs in the first half of 2016 as part of government efforts to balance the budget.

Economist Tran Xuan Cau estimated that by cutting the number of people on the state payroll by a third, the government could save up to VND100 trillion ($4.4 billion).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam state employee local authority
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top