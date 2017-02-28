VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam opposes Chinese fishing ban in troubled waters

By VnExpress   February 28, 2017 | 11:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam opposes Chinese fishing ban in troubled waters
Vietnam's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Le Hai Binh. Photo by VnExpress

China has been issuing the so-called fishing ban every year since 1999.

Vietnam has slammed a Chinese unilateral fishing ban applicable in the East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea.

China’s Ministry of Agriculture on Monday issued a ban on fishing in a number of sea waters from May 1 to August 16, which includes the waters in the Gulf of Tonkin in the East Sea. 

“Vietnam resolutely opposes and rejects the regulation issued by China,” Vietnam's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Le Hai Binh said in a statement Tuesday.

China’s move has seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands and its territorial waters, Binh said.

Such regulation goes against international laws, further complicating the situation in the region, the spokesman said, adding that Vietnam has full legal grounds and historical evidence to prove its sovereignty over Hoang Sa Islands. 

China has been issuing the so-called fishing ban in some waters, including the East Sea, every year since 1999, despite opposition from Vietnam and other countries in the region.

In 1974, taking advantage of the withdrawal of the American troops from the Vietnam War, China invaded Hoang Sa Islands. A brief but bloody naval battle with the forces of the then U.S.-backed Republic of Vietnam ensued.

Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands, the other hotspot in the region, is claimed in part by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Related news:

Suspected Chinese missile launch pads put Vietnam on alert

Vietnam condemns China’s ceremonies for islands

Tags: Vietnam Chinese fishing waters
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top