Vietnam official loses post for beating old man on street

Hanoi’s Foreign Affairs Department has demoted a senior official following an investigation found he had settled a clash on the street by beating a 76-year-old man who had to be hospitalized.

Nguyen Duc Hoang has lost his position as deputy director of Hanoi's Foreign Affairs Service Center for his actions, which the department deemed “inappropriate”.

A statement released by the department on Tuesday said a police investigation had confirmed that the 39-year-old Hoang had assaulted the old man on a downtown junction on the morning of November 5.

The department said it was informed of the matter through local media and had suspended Hoang while police investigated the incident.

Hoang was demoted last Friday, two days after the department received the police report, it said.

Police confirmed local media reports that the old man was on his morning walk when he bumped into a woman riding a motorbike from the opposite direction.

Hoang reportedly jumped out of his car and attacked the man without warning, leaving him bleeding heavily from the mouth and in need of seven stitches.

Earlier reports said the woman was Hoang's wife, but police have not confirmed that.

It is not clear whether Hoang will face further punishment.

