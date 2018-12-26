Vietnam, North Korea draw 1-1 in exhibition match ahead of Asian Cup 2019

Soon after winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2019, the Vietnamese men’s team played North Korea at Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium in preparation for Asian Cup 2019, a continental tournament.

The exhibition game gave head coach Park Hang-seo the chance to try some new players and new tactics.

In the first half, Vietnam had trouble in controlling the ball as some new faces need time to adapt to the national team’s style of play. North Korea found the net in the 23rd minute but the referee ruled it offside. The first half ended goalless.

Park made some changes in the second half subbing a few key players from the first team. Vietnam played much better and scored in the 54th minute, Nguyen Tien Linh striking from an assist by Nguyen Cong Phuong.

Nguyen Tien Linh scored the opener for Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

After the first goal, Vietnam created many chances to increase the lead, but were unable to score again. While North Korea failed to create as many scoring opportunities, they were able to equalize in the 81st minute, thanks to free kick by team captain Jong II Gwan.

North Korea equalized in 81st minute. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

After the game ended, coach Park said Vietnam need to practice more to avoid conceding first. He also told the players to rest well before the next big tournament.

Vietnam will have another chance to try out a few more things in their exhibition match on December 31 in the Philippines, before officially competing at the Asian Cup 2019 that begins January 8.