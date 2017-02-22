VnExpress International
Vietnam names and shames 11 officials over Formosa environmental disaster

By Reuters   February 22, 2017 | 08:50 pm GMT+7
A man walks among dead fish lying on a beach in Quang Trach District in the central coastal province of Quang Binh, Vietnam, on April 20, 2016. Photo by AFP

It is the first time the country has publicly named the officials responsible, 11 months after the incident.

Vietnam on Wednesday named for the first time 11 government, provincial and industry officials as being responsible for one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics .

Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, which runs an $11-billion steel plant, polluted more than 200 km (125 miles) of coastline in April, killing more than 100 tons of fish and devastating the environment, jobs and economies of four provinces.

Last month, the government said it would punish four officials over the disaster, either by transferring them to other departments or handing them administrative action, warnings or rebukes, but did not name them.

The Communist Party Inspection Commission's announcement, carried by the government news website, is the first time Vietnam has publicly named the officials responsible, 11 months after the incident.

The officials were "irresponsible in leadership and direction, lax in management and administration, lack of inspection and monitoring" the commission said, which led to the violations by Formosa, according to the report.

It named ex-environmental minister Nguyen Minh Quang, former vice minister Bui Cach Tuyen and the former chief of Ha Tinh provincial Communist Party unit Vo Kim Cu, along with eight more officials, saying they should be disciplined or face review.

More than 50 violations identified at Formosa's steel mill, including the unauthorized use of a dirtier production process, led to the disaster.

Formosa agreed in June to pay $500 million in compensation. It is expected to take the affected region a decade to completely recover from the incident, the environment ministry has said.

Tags: Vietnam Formosa environment pollution environmental trade-off
 
