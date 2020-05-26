Vietnam makes Asia-Pacific's top 10 in high-quality published researches

Staff at the Vietnam's Institute of Vaccines and Biological Medical in the central province of Khanh Hoa hold a mouse that would be used for testing drugs, December 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.

The 2020 Nature Index by Germany-based Nature Research uses two major metrics to track research output and collaboration: the article count, or simply count, and the fractional count, or share.

A country/territory or an institution is given one count for each article that has at least one author from that country/territory or institution. This is the case regardless of the number of authors an article has, and it means that the same article can contribute to the count of multiple countries/territories or institutions.

To glean a country’s, a territory’s or an institution’s contribution to an article, and to ensure they are not counted more than once, the Nature Index uses fractional count, or share, which takes into account the share of authorship on each article. The total share available per article is one, which is shared among all authors under the assumption that each contributed equally.

The 2020 index rank countries/territories and institutions based on the share, with data collected from January 1 to December 31 of 2019. It tracks by institution research published in 82 natural science journals, selected on reputation by an independent panel of leading scientists in their fields.

For this year, Vietnam’s share is 16.35, and its count is 79.

Though having its share dropped 4.9 percent against the same period in 2018, Vietnam has maintained at the tenth place, a position it has secured since 2017.

Compared to its Southeast Asian peers, Vietnam stands only behind Singapore and Thailand on the ranking.

Asia-Pacific top 10 in the 2020 Nature Index. Photo by Nature Research.