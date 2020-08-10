Vietnam loses another person to Covid-19

A medical staff inside the locked down Da Nang Hospital in the eponymous city, July 29, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

The death was confirmed by Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son.

"Patient 436" was a resident of Cam Le District in the central city of Da Nang. He was suffering from last-stage chronic kidney failure and his heart stopped a few times during treatment at the Da Nang Hospital.

From July 6 to 27, he was treated at the hospital's Anti-Poison Intensive Care Unit. On July 26, he tested positive for the coronavirus. Two days later, he was transferred to the Hue Central Hospital Unit 2 in neighboring Thua Thien-Hue Province.

The man was diagnosed with severe pneumonia on top of his kidney issues. He received intensive care througout, being put on a ventilator and having his blood filtered for three days. On August 2, he was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

On August 10, while the patient was still in deep coma, his blood pressure dropped, his heartbeat became sporadic and then stopped. Doctors confirmed his death soon after.

Vietnam recorded three Covid-19 deaths Monday, with that of "Patient 430" and "Patient 737" announced in the morning.

"Patient 430" was the youngest Covid-19 fatality to date in Vietnam. The 33-year-old from Da Nang had comorbidities of late-stage kidney failure, heart failure, sepsis and hypertension.

"Patient 737," 47, was another Da Nang woman with late-stage kidney failure, heart failure and hypertension.

All of Vietnam’s Covid-19 deaths, people between 33 and 86 years of age, have had comorbidities, renal failure being the most common. As many as 10 of the 14 fatalities so far had this condition.

Of the nation's total Covid-19 count of 847, 399 have recovered and 434 are active cases.