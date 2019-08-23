Vietnam looking for two missing South African men

Mushfiq Daniels (L) was found missing in Vietnam last month while John Bothma vanished in May. Photos from their Facebook pages.

"The Consular Department and Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa are working with authorities in the country as well as the families of the persons to get more information," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press meet on Thursday.

"Vietnamese authorities are actively verifying information and searching for the two men," Hang said.

John Bothma, 23, is said to have disappeared last May when he was set to fly home to Gauteng Province in South Africa; while Mushfiq Daniels, 28, a resident of Cape Town, vanished without reason last month, South Africa’s News24 reported.

Daniels was working as an English teacher since March last year and the last time he was seen was in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5. Bothma’s family last heard from him on May 18, also from HCMC.

It has been reported that both befriended an American woman before going missing.

Faheema Abrahams, Daniels’s mother, has posted on Facebook that she will not give up the search for her son. She has been in Vietnam since July 10, looking for her son.

The South African Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation has said that it has received no further information about the two men after they disappeared.