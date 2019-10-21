Vietnam lawmakers to discuss changes to labor laws

Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lead delegates to the assembly's autumn session in Hanoi, October 21, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thang.

The legislature, which began its second and final session of the year on Monday, is expected to pass 12 bills, including the amended Labor Code, which has been in the news in recent months due to proposals to cut the working week for workers from 48 to 44 hours, and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.

It will also decide whether to pass three resolutions, including one on setting the border between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Besides questioning the government for three days, lawmakers will also discuss nine other bills, including amendments to the Law on Investment, the Law on Investment in the Form of Public-Private Partnership and the Law on Enterprises.

They will take a look at the feasibility study for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.

It is planned that at the close of the session on November 27, Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien will officially relinquish her position after having recently reached the retirement age of 55.

She has already been named the head of a department that takes care of the heath of government officials.

Her successor as minister has not been named.