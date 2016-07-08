Vietnam launches painting contest to prevent AIDS discrimination

The Department of Child Care and Protection under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and The Family and Child magazine have kicked off on July 7 a painting contest to fight against discrimination against children affected by HIV/AIDS in 2016, according to the Voice of Vietnam.

The contest calls for the society to protect and provide support for children affected by HIV/AIDS. It also aims to make the public change their attitudes and behaviors toward the children and make no action to discriminate them.

Children affected by HIV/AIDS need support from the society. Photo by VnExpress/Thien Chuong

Each participant can send a maximum of five A3-size paintings or five messages of less than 50 words to The Family and Child magazine in Hanoi before October 30.

The awarding ceremony will be held in November this year to support the National Action Month on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control.

