Contact us       
Vietnam launches painting contest to prevent AIDS discrimination

By Toan Dao   July 8, 2016 | 07:38 am GMT+7

Vietnamese and foreign children living in Vietnam aged 6-16 are encouraged to take part.

The Department of Child Care and Protection under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and The Family and Child magazine have kicked off on July 7 a painting contest to fight against discrimination against children affected by HIV/AIDS in 2016, according to the Voice of Vietnam.

The contest calls for the society to protect and provide support for children affected by HIV/AIDS. It also aims to make the public change their attitudes and behaviors toward the children and make no action to discriminate them.

Children affected by HIV/AIDS need support from the society. Photo by VnExpress/Thien Chuong

Each participant can send a maximum of five A3-size paintings or five messages of less than 50 words to The Family and Child magazine in Hanoi before October 30.

The awarding ceremony will be held in November this year to support the National Action Month on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control.

Vietnamese ethnic woman asks U.N. "not to forget" HIV victims as funding dries up

Vietnam-Taiwan flights grounded due to super typhoon Nepartak

Philippines willing to share 'South China Sea': govt

Beijing will not 'step back' in 'South China Sea'

Korea offers a hand to help Vietnam develop green cities

Vietnamese female soldiers to join forces with U.N. peacekeepers

Vietnam to crack down on illegal foreign tour guides

China chides U.N. group over criticism of Vietnamese-American woman's detention

Zombies out, cool tech in: Climate comics sketch new vision of warmer world

