Vietnam launches $5 million relief fund for storm, flood victims

People in Ha Tinh Province evacuate during heavy flooding in November. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

Vietnam’s government has decided to spend VND115 billion, or more than $5 million, and nearly 7,000 tons of rice to support provinces hit by flood and stormy weather this year.

The money and rice will be allocated to 12 provinces in north and central Vietnam to help affected families and fix infrastructure damaged in typhoon Dianmu, which killed at least seven people in August.

In Ha Tinh and Quang Binh, back-to-back floods killed around 40 and submerged some tens of thousands of houses in October and early November.

Storms and typhoons caused damage of VND8.7 trillion ($390 million) to Vietnam in the first eight months this year, according to data from the General Statistics Office.

