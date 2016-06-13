VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam, Laos pledge to consolidate ASEAN solidarity

By Toan Dao   June 13, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, Laos pledge to consolidate ASEAN solidarity
Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and his wife in Laos. Photo by VNA/Nhan Sang

Vietnam and Laos will closely cooperate to strengthen the solidarity of ASEAN and enhance the vital role of the group in regional security structure, Vietnam News Agency reported June 12.

Their commitment was announced during the ongoing first foreign visit to Laos, which is the ASEAN chair this year, by Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

The two countries will work with other ASEAN nations to push for peaceful settlements of maritime disputes in accordance with international law in Vietnam’s East Sea; fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and work towards the formation of a Code of Conduct in the waters (COC).

Quang will visit Cambodia from June 15-16 after wrapping up his Laos visit on June 14.

Related news:

> Laos digs deep to help Vietnam counter effects of climate change

> China, Laos increase security cooperation after attacks on Chinese

> China says Brunei, Cambodia, Laos agree sea dispute must not hurt ties

Tags: Laos ASEAN summit South China Sea
 
Read more
Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam is on her way home

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam is on her way home

Singapore destroys tons of illegal ivory

Singapore destroys tons of illegal ivory

State officials deliver conflicting conclusions about toxin in 30 tons of fish

State officials deliver conflicting conclusions about toxin in 30 tons of fish

South African arrested in Vietnam for transporting 2 kg of cocaine

South African arrested in Vietnam for transporting 2 kg of cocaine

Vaping teens more apt to move on to regular cigarettes

Vaping teens more apt to move on to regular cigarettes

Vietnam’s Deputy PM invites Chinese counterpart to eat lychees

Vietnam’s Deputy PM invites Chinese counterpart to eat lychees

Woman arrested for

Woman arrested for "inciting unrest" in Hanoi

Russia pledges

Russia pledges "post-Fukushima" technology for Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant

 
go to top