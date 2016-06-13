Vietnam, Laos pledge to consolidate ASEAN solidarity

Their commitment was announced during the ongoing first foreign visit to Laos, which is the ASEAN chair this year, by Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

The two countries will work with other ASEAN nations to push for peaceful settlements of maritime disputes in accordance with international law in Vietnam’s East Sea; fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and work towards the formation of a Code of Conduct in the waters (COC).

Quang will visit Cambodia from June 15-16 after wrapping up his Laos visit on June 14.

