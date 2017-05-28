VnExpress International
Vietnam knocked out at group stages on U-20 World Cup debut

By VnExpress   May 28, 2017 | 05:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Quang Hai in the game with Honduras on Sunday. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

The youngsters may have been unable to find the back of the net, but should be proud of what they accomplished.

Vietnam were knocked out of the U-20 World Cup in Korea on Sunday after losing to Honduras.

The Vietnamese youngsters, making their debut at the flagship tournament, defended bravely in the first half but ran out of steam in the second, eventually going down 2-0 to their Central American opponents.

Despite missing out on a ticket to the last 16, Vietnam made a strong impression on the global footballing community.

In their first game on May 23, they managed to hold New Zealand to a 0-0 draw, prompting FIFA to call it a “historic” result for Vietnam, believed to be the underdogs before the match, for securing the country's first-ever point on their tournament debut.

Three days later, they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of European Champions France, but international media played down the scoreline saying that 10-men Vietnam had fought well.

