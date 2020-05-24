VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam internet speed slows further as undersea cable breaks down

By Phan Anh   May 24, 2020 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam internet speed slows further as undersea cable breaks down
People play computer games at an internet shop in the central town of Hoi An. Photo by Shutterstock/Minh Duy.

Internet connection to Vietnam via Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) undersea cable was cut off entirely after it encountered an as yet unidentified problem Saturday morning.

Internet service providers (ISPs) in the country have rerouted connections from the APG to other cables instead, the Vietnam News Agency reported, citing an ISP representative. The cause of the problem is being identified and plans to resolve it will be announced later, the representative said.

The disruption has added to Vietnam's recent internet woes. Another undersea cable, the Asia America Gateway (AAG), also experienced a technical problem earlier this month that affected international bandwidths connected to Vietnam. Repairs are expected to be completed on June 2.

International Internet connection from Vietnam is mostly handled by five undersea cables: SMW3, APG, IA, AAG and AAE-1, according to a representative of the Vietnam Internet Association (VIA).

The APG cable, officially launched in December 2016, is capable of providing bandwidths of up to 54 Tbps (Terabit per second). It runs for around 10,400 km, with connection points in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The cable is currently used by Vietnamese ISPs VNPT, Viettel, FPT Telecom and CMC Telecom.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Internet cable undersea cable Internet connection Internet speed APG AAG
 
Read more
No new Covid-19 case Monday morning

No new Covid-19 case Monday morning

HCMC police arrest man for anti-government propaganda

HCMC police arrest man for anti-government propaganda

HCMC lacks the parks its population requires

HCMC lacks the parks its population requires

Six Taiwanese phone scammers jailed in central Vietnam

Six Taiwanese phone scammers jailed in central Vietnam

Traffic crackdown nets 5,200 drunk drivers in one week

Traffic crackdown nets 5,200 drunk drivers in one week

Vietnam confirms new Covid-19 infection from abroad

Vietnam confirms new Covid-19 infection from abroad

Vietnamese have great confidence in Covid-19 recovery: survey

Vietnamese have great confidence in Covid-19 recovery: survey

Vietnam begins day five with no new Covid-19 patient

Vietnam begins day five with no new Covid-19 patient

 
go to top