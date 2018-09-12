Vietnam, Indonesia eye early EEZ delimitation

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang (R) review the Vietnamese People's Army honorary delegation in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 11, 2018. Photo by Nhac Nguyen/Pool via Reuters

"We have agreed that the negotiation on the EEZ between the two countries could be enhanced, and I hope that this negotiation could be concluded soon, " Widodo said at a joint press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart, Tran Dai Quang, following their meeting in Hanoi.

The two countries have so far held 10 rounds of talks on the delimitation of their EEZs.

Also Tuesday the two countries signed a joint statement on their voluntary participation in international cooperation for combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and promoting bilateral sustainable fisheries management.

The statement, based on a memorandum of understanding on fisheries cooperation and maritime affairs they signed in 2010, is a key document "of great importance, " Widodo said.

The two presidents also welcomed the progress made in the ongoing negotiations for a Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (COC), or the East Sea as Vietnam calls it.

This contributes significantly in asserting that the waters continues to be a safe, stable and peaceful area, he noted.

Quang said the two sides have agreed to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

On Tuesday they signed an action plan for the implementation of the Vietnam-Indonesia Strategic Partnership in 2019-2023.

Quang said the two countries share a desire for a peaceful, stable, secure and safe region and pledged to continue promoting defense and security cooperation in response to growing traditional and non-traditional challenges in the region.

"We reaffirm the importance of peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea; settlement of disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international laws, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS; full respect for diplomatic and legal procedures; serious and full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea; and early completion of a realistic and legally-binding COC."

The two leaders agreed to support trade liberalization, enhance regional economic connectivity and prioritize new-generation free trade agreements.

The countries have set a bilateral trade target of $10 billion by 2020.

Last year the value of bilateral trade increased by 8.64 percent year-on-year to $6.8 billion, according to the Indonesian Embassy in Hanoi.