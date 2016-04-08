Vietnam in talks with Timor Leste to validate free trade agreement

At a meeting in Hanoi on April 7, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu asked Timor Leste to complete internal procedures to validate the 2013 Vietnam – Timor Leste free trade agreement as soon as possible.

Both sides need to accelerate rice trade and finalize the agreement for the 2015-2017 period, said Luu, adding that negotiations and agreements on fighting crime, legal assistance in criminal matters and extradition should be considered.

Timor Leste Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Hermani Coelho da Silva vowed that the trade agreement with Vietnam will be signed soon.

In a meeting on the same day with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, Silva pledged to push forward agreements on investment protection and promotion, agriculture cooperation, trans-national crime prevention and judicial assistance in criminal matters and extradition.

Silva was delighted with the two countries’ rice trade and suggested they organize the first meeting of the foreign minister-level joint committee.

Timor Leste also wished to learn from Vietnam’s development experience.

Minh said that Vietnam’s policy is to boost the friendship with Timor Leste bilaterally and multilaterally. He vowed that Vietnam is ready to support Timor Leste in agriculture, rural development, poverty reduction and aquaculture while asking the country to support Vietnamese investors operating there.

Vietnam values Timor Leste’s determination and efforts to join ASEAN and will work with other bloc members to support the country in this matter, he said.

Both countries agree on the need to ensure maritime and aviation security and safety in the East Sea. Disputes at sea should be addressed by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982.

Silva is on a visit to Vietnam from April 6 to 8.