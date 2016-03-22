Vietnam in talks to sign new trade deals

These include a bilateral FTA with Israel; a bilateral FTA with the European Free Trade Association that includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland; a multilateral FTA between ASEAN and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership that includes Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand; and a bilateral FTA between ASEAN and Hong Kong.

Vietnam has already signed 12 free trade agreements, including the U.S.-led Trans Pacific Partnership.

The country has also established strategic partnerships with 15 nations including China, Russia, United Kingdom and Japan.

In additional, Vietnam has formed comprehensive partnerships with 10 countries including the U.S., Australia and South Africa.