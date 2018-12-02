Vietnam in jubilation after its win over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals

Fans burst in joy as the final whistle blew. Vietnam won 2-1 against the Philippines on the first leg of AFF Cup semi-finals.

South Korea flag can also be seen on the street, as head coach Park Hang-seo is from the northeastern Asian country.

Many fans wear red shirt with golden star like an uniform.

Flags and horns are two essentials in a post-victory celebration of Vietnamese people.

A fan holds a special poster of head coach Park Hang-seo, on which it said "Thank you, Mr. Park".

Of course celebrations will be less fun without the little fans.

On Hoan Kiem Lake right now is an ocean of people waving Vietnamese flag.

After the first leg match in the Philippines's Panaad Stadium, two teams will meet for the second leg of the semifinal at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on December 6.