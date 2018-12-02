VnExpress International
Vietnam in jubilation after its win over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals

By Staff reporters   December 2, 2018 | 10:14 pm GMT+7

Streets are exploding as football fans celebrate Vietnam's win in the first leg of AFF Cup 2018 semi-finals on Sunday night.

Không khí sôi động ở ngã tư Hàng Bài - Hai Bà Trưng
 
 

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory

Fans burst in joy as the final whistle blew. Vietnam won 2-1 against the Philippines on the first leg of AFF Cup semi-finals.

Hanoi in jubilation after Vietnams win over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals - 1

South Korea flag can also be seen on the street, as head coach Park Hang-seo is from the northeastern Asian country.

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 1
Hanoi in jubilation after Vietnams win over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals - 3

Many fans wear red shirt with golden star like an uniform.

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 2

Flags and horns are two essentials in a post-victory celebration of Vietnamese people.

Dòng người xuống đường đi bão ăn mừng
 
 

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 3

A fan holds a special poster of head coach Park Hang-seo, on which it said "Thank you, Mr. Park". 

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 4

Of course celebrations will be less fun without the little fans.

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 5

On Hoan Kiem Lake right now is an ocean of people waving Vietnamese flag.

Du khách nước ngoài ăn mừng cùng CĐV Việt Nam
 
 

After the first leg match in the Philippines's Panaad Stadium, two teams will meet for the second leg of the semifinal at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on December 6.

