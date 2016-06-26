vietnam-hospital-punishes-staff-after-baby-nearly-buried-alive

The baby girl was born two months prematurely, and although she was breathing, doctors gave her little chance and told the family to say their goodbyes.

It was only when the baby's grandfather was putting her into a coffin that they realized she was still breathing.

The baby girl was nearly buried alive. Photo by VnExpress/Le Hoang

The family rushed her to hospital, and after two months of treatment, she is now in a stable condition.

Ha Trung Hospital, where the incident took place, has suspended its head of obstetrics for three months and capped salaries for the doctors and nurses involved.

