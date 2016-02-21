Vietnam holds massive anti-terrorism drill ahead Party Congress

The large-scale training drill for security forces was seen as a necessary step in preparations for the five-yearly political conference.

Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party (CPV) will convene its 12th National Party Congress from January 20 to January 28 in Hanoi to select the country’s highest leadership positions, including a new general secretary, Politburo, Secretariat, and a new Central Commission of Inspection.

The congress lasts eight days and gathers around 1,500 party delegates representing Vietnam’s 63 administrative units (58 provinces and five centrally-controlled municipalities), the central government’s party organizations, and the Vietnam People’s Army.

At the congress, the delegates are expected to discuss economic and social plans for the next five and 10 years, as well as review the party’s policies and, most importantly, elects the new central leadership team.

The training exercise involved thousands of police officers, emergency workers, firefighters, soldiers and other first responders with support from hundreds of military helicopters, armored vehicles and firefighting trucks.

The exercise carried out different simulated situations, including a terror attack involving the taking of hostages.

In the mock terror attack, a joint force of police officers from special response teams and criminal investigation units came to the rescue of hostages held by armed attackers in a passenger bus.