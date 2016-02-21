VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam holds massive anti-terrorism drill ahead Party Congress

February 21, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7

Vietnam conducted a massive counter-terrorism training drill in Hanoi on January 5 to ensure the security of the 12th National Party Congress. Around 5,000 officers from various agencies were involved in the exercise.

The large-scale training drill for security forces was seen as a necessary step in preparations for the five-yearly political conference. 

Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party (CPV) will convene its 12th National Party Congress from January 20 to January 28 in Hanoi to select the country’s highest leadership positions, including a new general secretary, Politburo, Secretariat, and a new Central Commission of Inspection.

The congress lasts eight days and gathers around 1,500 party delegates representing Vietnam’s 63 administrative units (58 provinces and five centrally-controlled municipalities), the central government’s party organizations, and the Vietnam People’s Army.

At the congress, the delegates are expected to discuss economic and social plans for the next five and 10 years, as well as review the party’s policies and, most importantly, elects the new central leadership team.

The training exercise involved thousands of police officers, emergency workers, firefighters, soldiers and other first responders with support from hundreds of military helicopters, armored vehicles and firefighting trucks.

The exercise carried out different simulated situations, including a terror attack involving the taking of hostages.

In the mock terror attack, a joint force of police officers from special response teams and criminal investigation units came to the rescue of hostages held by armed attackers in a passenger bus.

Tags: National Party Congress
 
Read more
Foul play, safety concerns investigated at scene of deadly Saigon tower block blaze

Foul play, safety concerns investigated at scene of deadly Saigon tower block blaze

Hundreds left dazed and confused after apartment fire kills 13 in Ho Chi Minh City

Hundreds left dazed and confused after apartment fire kills 13 in Ho Chi Minh City

13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire

13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

 
go to top