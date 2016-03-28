vietnam-holds-air-live-fire-drills-in-the-south

It is part of the key operations in their training program this year, the daily said, adding that the drills ended with good results.
Su-30MK2, Su-22 M4 fighter jets and Mi-8, Mi-171 helicopters took part in the exercises, according to the report.
Major General Nguyen Van Tho, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Air Force assigns the mission to pilots. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Mounting rockets to Su-30MK2. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Aircraft maintenance check. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Radar communication. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Before take-off. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
On the way to targets. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Su-30MK2s strike land-based targets. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
An Mi-8 fires at the targets. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
A target destroyed in the first attack. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Pilots after the successful mission. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper