Vietnam holds air live fire drills in the south

It is part of the key operations in their training program this year, the daily said, adding that the drills ended with good results.

Su-30MK2, Su-22 M4 fighter jets and Mi-8, Mi-171 helicopters took part in the exercises, according to the report.

Major General Nguyen Van Tho, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Air Force assigns the mission to pilots. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper

Mounting rockets to Su-30MK2. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper

Aircraft maintenance check. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper

Radar communication. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper

Before take-off. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper

On the way to targets. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper

Su-30MK2s strike land-based targets. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper

An Mi-8 fires at the targets. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper

A target destroyed in the first attack. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper