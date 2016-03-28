VnExpress International
Vietnam holds air live fire drills in the south

By Toan Dao   March 28, 2016 | 07:34 pm GMT+7

Two Vietnamese air force divisions, 370 and 371, conducted air live fire drills using fighters and military helicopters at a military site in the southern province of Dong Nai on March 23 and 24, the People’s Army Newspaper reported Sunday.

It is part of the key operations in their training program this year, the daily said, adding that the drills ended with good results.

Su-30MK2, Su-22 M4 fighter jets and Mi-8, Mi-171 helicopters took part in the exercises, according to the report.

vietnam-holds-air-live-fire-drills-in-the-south

Major General Nguyen Van Tho, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Air Force assigns the mission to pilots. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Mounting rockets to Su-30MK2. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

Mounting rockets to Su-30MK2. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Aircraft maintenance check. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

Aircraft maintenance check. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Radar communication. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

Radar communication. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Before take-off. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

Before take-off. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
On the way to targets. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

On the way to targets. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Su-30MK2s strike land-based targets. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

Su-30MK2s strike land-based targets. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
An Mi-8 fires at the targets. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

An Mi-8 fires at the targets. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
A target destroyed in the first attack. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

A target destroyed in the first attack. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
Pilots after the successful mission. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

Pilots after the successful mission. Photo: People’s Army Newspaper
