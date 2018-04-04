Vietnam highway turned into scrapyard after billowing smoke causes mayhem

This minibus of a travel company in Ho Chi Minh City looks like it has been plowed straight into. It was one of 10 vehicles caught in a massive collision on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway on Tuesday afternoon as smoke from field burning along the road reduced drivers' visability. “The thick smoke was rising and billowed onto the highway and I couldn't see. Another vehicle ran into the back of my car, and its passengers were screaming in panic,” the driver said.