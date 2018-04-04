Vietnam highway turned into scrapyard after billowing smoke causes mayhem

|
This minibus of a travel company in Ho Chi Minh City looks like it has been plowed straight into. It was one of 10 vehicles caught in a massive collision on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway on Tuesday afternoon as smoke from field burning along the road reduced drivers' visability. “The thick smoke was rising and billowed onto the highway and I couldn't see. Another vehicle ran into the back of my car, and its passengers were screaming in panic,” the driver said.
Two passengers got stuck on the bus, which was going from HCMC to the beach town of Vung Tau. The incident injured four people.
The pile-up took place at around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday on the road part in Dong Nai Province outside HCMC.
The smoke is said to come from locals burning fields near the expressway on early Tuesday afternoon.
A Range Rover SUV is badly damaged. Nguyen Thi Hoai Phuong, deputy director of Vietnam Expressway Services Engineering Joint Stock Company, said the highway management board saw a fire from the fields spreading to the grass along the highway on street cameras, but it was too late for fire services to prevent the accident.
Debris scattered on the highway.
A truck hit the back of a sleeper coach.
The accident left a group of tourists stranded by the roadside.
“I was sleeping and the crash woke me up. I saw smoke everywhere and it was hard to breathe,” said Duong, a passenger.
Traffic backs up after the accident. District authorities in Dong Nai have advised locals to be more careful when burning their fields.