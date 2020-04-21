Vietnam has no new Covid-19 cases fifth day straight

A medical staff works on samples taken for new coronavirus testing at a laboratory at the Preventive Health Center of Nghe An Province in central Vietnam, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Its infection tally stays still at 268 since last Thursday morning, and 215 have been discharged from hospitals, including 12 on Monday.

Of the 53 active patients, seven have tested negative twice and 14 once, including the "patient 188," a woman in Hanoi that marks the only relapse case in Vietnam now, according the Health Ministry.

The extended social distancing campaign in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and ten other localities, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh Provinces in northern Vietnam; Da Nang, Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Ha Tinh in central Vietnam and Tay Ninh Province that neighbors Cambodia is going to end on Wednesday.

The government said previously that it will decide to keep extending the campaign depending on the real situation.

Hanoi and HCMC on Monday proposed that the government not extend the social distancing campaign.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, and more than 170,300 have died from the disease so far.