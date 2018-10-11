VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam has gotten rid of elephantiasis: WHO

By Linh Nguyen   October 11, 2018 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam has gotten rid of elephantiasis: WHO
Elephantiasis often leads to permanent disfigurement and disability, causing people to suffer from stigma, depression and anxiety. Photo by AFP

The WHO has named Vietnam among countries that have successfully eliminated elephantiasis as a public health problem.

Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien received a certificate for the elimination from the World Health Organization in Manila on Monday.

“Lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis) used to be endemic in several parts of Vietnam, putting millions of people at risk. Thanks to decades of support from WHO and other development partners, we have finally achieved our goal of a ‘Vietnam Free oflymphatic filariasis’,” Tien said.

References to elephantiasis in Vietnam date back more than a century.

With improvements in housing, increased use of bed nets and selective treatment, infections gradually declined. Thanks to an annual mass treatment campaign carried out between 2002 and 2008 and continuous surveillance, the transmission of the disease was stopped in the remaining endemic areas.

Since last year, Vietnam has established a pioneering training program to ensure sustained care for people with complications from the mosquito-borne disease.

Elephantiasis is painful and often leads to permanent disfigurement and disability, causing people to lose their livelihoods and suffer from stigma, depression and anxiety.

According to WHO Western Pacific Region, it’s one of the 15 neglected tropical diseases that are endemic in the area.

Since the Global Program to Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis was launched in 2000, 11 countries and territories have succeeded in eliminating lymphatic filariasis as a public health problem: Cambodia, China, Cook Islands, Niue, the Marshall Islands, South Korea, Tonga, Vanuatu, Futuna and recently, Palau, Wallis and Vietnam.

The disease remains endemic in 13 countries and areas in the region: American Samoa, Brunei, Darussalam, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Laos, Malaysia, Federated States of Micronesia, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines and Tuvalu.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam lymphatic filariasis disease WHO elephantiasis healthcare
 
Read more
Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

 
go to top